BLOOMDALE — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is looking for a possible suspect in a fatal bicycle crash Friday night.
Derek Jones, 30, Jerry City, who was driving a dark, blue Ford SUV, is a possible suspect, the sheriff's office said on Saturday.
At 8:18 p.m. Friday the sheriff's Communications center received a 911 emergency call notifying that a male on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle on Oil Center Road near the intersection of Cloverdale Road.
Larry Sattler, 54, of Bloomdale, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.
Bloomdale Fire Department, Bloomdale EMS and Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location to investigate the crash.