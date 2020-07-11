STONY RIDGE — A 67-year-old man’s death is a homicide, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Billy Hamilton’s death is being investigated by deputies and the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.
“The incident occurred in the village of Stony Ridge and appears to be a homicide; cause of death is unknown at this time,” a press release stated. “The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Incident is currently under investigation.”
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said later Saturday an autopsy was being performed that day and the victim appeared to have been stabbed.
He did not know what street in Stony Ridge the incident occurred. Hamilton was found Friday night.
A spokesperson with BCI said he did not have any details to share but confirmed that the BCI’s Crime Scene Unit was requested to process the crime scene.
No other details were provided in a Saturday press release.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 419-354-9001.