NORTH BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a Tuesday shooting, according to Police Chief Dave Lafferty.
The shooting occurred Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. on East Water Street, he said.
The male victim was transported by air ambulance to a Toledo area hospital, Lafferty said.
In a press release late Wednesday, Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the 16-year-old was truck by a bullet from a handgun while visiting a friend. The teen is in stable condition.
Steven Eninger, 22, was charged with tampering with evidence. After a hearing in Bowling Green Municipal Court he was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 17 at 1 p.m.
A juvenile was charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence and lodged in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
“Investigators are confident that they have identified the parties involved,” Dobson said.
The case remains under investigation by the North Baltimore Police Department, with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the prosecutor’s office.