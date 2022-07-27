NORTH BALTIMORE - The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 75.
Traffic had been stopped on northbound I-75 at milepost 167, near Ohio 18, although two lanes are now open.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
NORTH BALTIMORE - The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 75.
Traffic had been stopped on northbound I-75 at milepost 167, near Ohio 18, although two lanes are now open.
There are multiple passenger cars and commercial vehicles involved.
Law enforcement is on scene and the fire department closed the roadway to northbound traffic.