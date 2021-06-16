GRAND RAPIDS — A truck driver who crashed into a village home was found dead in the Maumee River, a few hours after the incident.
Maurice Watson, 45, of Edna, Minnesota, crashed into the home at 23970 Second St. around 8 this morning, then fled the scene, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
After a search of the Grand Rapids area, Watson was found dead in the river, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Wood County Coroner was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
The truck was reportedly eastbound on Ohio 65 when it crashed into and through a two-story, 3,300-square-foot home at the the northeast corner of Second Street and Wapakoneta Road.
The homeowner, Shaun Downey, was in the home, along with his daughter, her son and a friend.
“I heard a couple loud bangs. I think the bangs were him going over the tracks. He hit my truck, which was parked in the driveway where his wheels are at now,” said Downey, who was upstairs.
“Then I felt the house shake and continue to shake for probably half a second or so as he drove through it.”
Crews slowly removing a semi from a house in Grand Rapids. No injuries reported. Police are still looking for the driver who fled. @DebR_Sentinel pic.twitter.com/BwpwfP5TpJ— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) June 16, 2021
He said just moments before, there was someone in the room that took brunt of the crash.
“Luckily, everybody made it out OK,” Downey said.
They remodeled the home in 2001, Downey said. The renovation was essentially putting a new house inside the old bones of the home, and the walls are about a foot thick, he said.
“I was just amazed at how it was able to go through the whole entire bottom of the house, “Downey said.
“It’s not every day that you’ve got a 53-foot semi go from the southwest corner all the way to the northeast corner,” he said. “It literally made it through the whole downstairs of the house.”
The sheriff’s office, Grand Rapids Township Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wright’s Tire and Auto were on the scene.
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interview for this story.)