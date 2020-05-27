WALBRIDGE — Over 30 law enforcement officers raided a Lake Township auto parts business, searching more than 300 vehicles on Wednesday.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said they have been investigating Adler’s Auto Parts & Service, on Lemoyne and Walbridge roads, for several years.
“We have seized six cars that came back stolen,” he said.
They were stolen from the Toledo area, Hummer said.
“We do believe they were broken down for their parts,” he said.
There were no arrests.
“To this point, he is cooperating with us,” Hummer said of the owner.
He said the stolen vehicles were a Maserati, Nissan Juke, Jeep Patriot, Kia Soul, a Dodge truck and a Nissan Sentra.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are combing through vehicles and interviewing the owner, Hummer said.
Officers checked vehicle identification numbers on 300 vehicles on the Adler lot, he said. They were looking for evidence of stolen vehicles, stolen vehicle parts, or documents that support illegal activity, he said.
Agencies on the scene include Lake Township, Perrysburg Township, Northwood, Toledo, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and National Insurance Crime Bureau.
“We’re going to continue to compare notes and see where it leads,” Hummer said.
Adler’s Auto Parts & Service has a Walbridge address, but is located in Lake Township.