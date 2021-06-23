ROSSFORD — A missing man, who is autistic, was found safe in the city, about seven hours after he was reported missing.
“He was found sleeping in a laundry room at an apartment complex, and it looks like he’s in good shape,” said Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III at 11 a.m.
A massive search had been under way this morning to find Bradley Ramsey, 18, of Michigan.
Ramsey was found less than a quarter mile away from All Saints Church, 628 Lime City Road, where he had been last seen. A command center had also been set up at the church.
Police Chief Todd Kitzler said the father of the man is under arrest and will be charged with child endangerment.
Kitzler said that Ramsey was non-verbal, does not communicate at all and could sleep anywhere.
About 120 volunteers assisted in the search.
Northwest Ohio Building & Construction Trades Council had 60 volunteers show up in 30 minutes to aid with the search, MacKinnon said.
“I can’t tell you how appreciative we are, and thankful,” MacKinnon said.
“We’re more than appreciative for all the agencies and volunteers," Kitzler said "We couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome.”
Law enforcement at the scene included Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wood County Sheriff, and all the neighboring police and fire departments.
(Multimedia journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)