ROSSFORD — A city police officer who allegedly stalked and harassed a woman he saw in traffic has resigned.
In a press release, Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said that the city was alerted on Monday of alleged improper conduct by Officer Glenn Goss Jr. The city immediately initiated an investigation.
“Prior to the completion of the investigation, Officer Goss submitted his resignation,” the release stated. “The city, however, continued and completed its investigation and concluded there were grounds for termination.
“Since the officer resigned prior to the completion of the investigation, no further administrative or employment action is possible. However, the results of the investigation and termination recommendation will remain in Officer Goss’s personnel file. The criminal investigation and any potential criminal charges will continue independent of the administrative action taken.”
The city asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification to handle the matter.
Steve Irwin, senior public information officer - communications with BCII, reached out to the Sentinel-Tribune, saying their office was contacted.
“BCI was asked to conduct this investigation, however upon review, it involves LEADS, which is operated by the Ohio Department of Public Safety. We’ve let the request agency know to contact DPS,” Irwin said in an email.
A woman alleged on Monday that Goss stalked and harassed her. She posted a social messaging exchange with the officer that was widely shared. In the post, Goss allegedly admitted using the woman’s license plate to identify her.
Goss was placed on administrative leave effective immediately.
Goss is the son of former Rossford police chief Glenn Goss Sr., who served the city as chief for seven years and was with the department for 32 years.
Goss Sr. resigned in July 2018, in the interest of his son.
“Indirectly this decision is related to my son being on the force, and being an employee of mine,” Goss said in an interview with the Sentinel-Tribune at the time.
“There were a lot of questions about how our relationship would work within the department. We had talked about this with the city and the department and thought it would work. He was number one on the Civil Service Exam and he exceeds all our qualifications, but there were still questions about me supervising him,” Goss said.