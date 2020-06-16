ROSSFORD — The city has initiated an investigation into allegations of improper conduct by a police officer, Glenn Goss Jr.
According to the Tuesday press release, on Monday the city initiated an investigation into the allegations and has asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification to handle the matter.
Steve Irwin, senior public information officer - communications with BCII, reached out to the Sentinel-Tribune, saying their office was contacted.
“BCI was asked to conduct this investigation, however upon review, it involves LEADS, which is operated by the Ohio Department of Public Safety. We’ve let the request agency know to contact DPS,” Irwin said in an email.
A woman alleged on Monday that Goss stalked and harassed her. She posted a social messaging exchange with the officer that was widely shared. In the post, Goss allegedly admitted using the woman’s license plate to identify her.
“The officer has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, yesterday and will continue on leave pending a final administrative finding in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the union involved,” stated the press release.
Goss is the son of former Rossford police chief Glenn Goss Sr., who served the city as chief for seven years and was with the department for 32 years.
Goss Sr. resigned in July 2018, in the interest of his son.
“Indirectly this decision is related to my son being on the force, and being an employee of mine,” Goss said in an interview with the Sentinel-Tribune at the time.
“There were a lot of questions about how our relationship would work within the department. We had talked about this with the city and the department and thought it would work. He was number one on the Civil Service Exam and he exceeds all our qualifications, but there were still questions about me supervising him,” Goss said.