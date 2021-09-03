BRADNER — Two Portage women were killed in a Thursday night crash on Ohio 199 and Mermill Road in Montgomery Township, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
The 7:37 p.m. crash involved a vehicle and a tractor-trailer. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle’s driver, Magdalena Torres, 43, and passenger Aurelia Torres, 18, both from Portage, died at the scene.
Aurelia Torres was a senior at Bowling Green High School, according to a communication sent out Friday by Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools superintendent.
Magdalena was Aurelia’s mother, he said. Aurelia has siblings at the high school and Crim Elementary.
School counselors are available to any students, Scruci said.
The sheriff’s office has not released the other driver’s name.
The crash remains under investigation.