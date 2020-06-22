Bowling Green police cleared the Fairview Avenue area near the golf course on Monday morning after a man reportedly threatened to harm himself.
The Bowling Green Police Division received a call around 10:17 a.m. about a male at a Fairview Avenue residence who wanted to take his own life, according to a press release.
The caller advised that the 23-year-old man from Bowling Green had a gun to his head. The caller stated there were two other females in the residence as well as other firearms.
Officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter. Officers evacuated some residents from nearby homes and cleared the Bowling Green Country Club and City Park of patrons.
During this time, one of the two females exited the residence.
BGPD negotiators and the Wood County Special Response Team were dispatched to the scene.
Negotiators made contact with Parsons and spoke with him for approximately 90 minutes. They were able to get the man to put down the rifle and exit the residence.
The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wood County Hospital. Unison Health Services was contacted and responded to the hospital to evaluate him.
No charges will be filed at this time.