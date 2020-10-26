PERRYSBURG — A Perrysburg police officer was injured when his arm got tangled in the window of a vehicle that was reportedly trying to leave the scene of a crash.
The incident occurred Monday at 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Louisiana Avenue, according to Shannon Solt, city spokesperson.
Police were responding to a private property crash. While investigating the crash, Megan Mitro, 35, Perrysburg, the driver of one of the vehicles, began to drive away from the scene, Solt said. Officer Doug Cunningham attempted to stop the driver and in the process his arm became tangled in the open window of the vehicle.
Cunningham was dragged a short distance before falling to the ground. He was transported to a hospital by Perrysburg medics.
The driver fled the scene but was later located by Perrysburg Township police at her home. Mitro was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated vehicular assault, Solt said.
Cunningham is doing well and is in stable condition, Solt said.