A Pemberville man has been arrested for armed robbery at a Bowling Green gas station.
Bowling Green Police Division detectives, with the assistance of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested Joshua Cox, 25, Pemberville, according to a Monday BGPD news release.
Cox was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of criminal tools. He was lodged at the Wood County Justice Center where he remained Monday morning on a $25,000 bond.
A bond hearing is set for Wednesday in Bowling Green Municipal Court.
The armed robbery reportedly took place on July 13 at approximately 11 p.m. at Circle K, 1602 E. Wooster St.
Cox allegedly wore a shirt over his face and held a knife.