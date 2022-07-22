PEMBERVILLE — A Pemberville teenager was fatally injured Friday after his motorbike struck a vehicle, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday at 3:03 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lemoyne and Rees roads. Sheriff’s deputies along with Pemberville/Freedom Township EMS crews were dispatched to the scene.

