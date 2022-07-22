PEMBERVILLE — A Pemberville teenager was fatally injured Friday after his motorbike struck a vehicle, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday at 3:03 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lemoyne and Rees roads. Sheriff’s deputies along with Pemberville/Freedom Township EMS crews were dispatched to the scene.
A 1981 motorbike was traveling east on Rees Road and struck a northbound SUV on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Cole Genson, 16, the operator of the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The operator of the SUV was seen by EMS crews and released from the scene. The driver's name has not yet been released.
In a Friday email, Eastwood Local Schools Superintendent Brent Welker said Genson was a sophomore at the high school and grief support is available.
"This afternoon, rising sophomore Cole Genson was involved in an accident and passed away. Cole is survived by his mother Emily, sister Samantha and their extended families. There are no words to describe our profound sadness for the family, and we pray that his memory is a blessing to them. It has been a very difficult stretch for this family, and they are in need of our thoughts and prayers," Welker said.
"If you know anyone who needs to talk with members of our staff, please let me know, or they can reach out to HS Principal, Jim Kieper at [email protected]. We will work to get them the support they need."
The high school office is open Saturday morning. There will be a counselor on site.
The crash is still under investigation.