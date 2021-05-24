LUCKEY — A fitness company is bringing 2,174 jobs to Troy Township.
Peloton Interactive Inc. will build its first U.S. factory in Wood County. The company expects to create 2,174 full-time positions, generating $138 million in new annual payroll.
The $400 million facility will be built just north of the Home Depot distribution site on Pemberville Road, according to Wade Gottschalk, director of Wood County Economic Development.
“A lot of things made this site attractive to them. The site was already zoned, all the utilities are there in substantial quantities,” he said.
The county has been working with the company and many partners since February, Gottschalk said. Peloton officials were also drawn to the “speed to market” of other projects in that area — Home Depot and NSG Glass of North America, he said.
“The labor force is obviously huge,” he said. “Wood County and Northwest Ohio have a long history of a great labor force.
“Just overall, the site’s just a great site.”
The Eastwood Local Schools Board of Education is expected to vote on a tax abatement agreement tonight.
“It still is another revenue stream for the school district that does not come from local taxpayers,” said Superintendent Brent Welker.
With another 2,000 jobs coming to the area, he called it another strong opportunity for residents in Northwest Ohio.
‘It’s a tremendous opportunity for our community,” Welker said.
The abatement revenue will start January 2024.
The enterprise zone tax abatement deal would give $389,000 a year to Eastwood for 15 years and $43,000 to Penta Career Center in Perrysburg annually, Gottschalk said.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.3%, 15-year job creation tax credit for the project.
“It’s a great win for us, but we hope it’s an equally great win for Peloton,” Gottschalk said. “And it’s a big one. We’re very happy with this.”
To get Peloton here took a team effort, he said, with the township, county, JobsOhio, Ohio Development Services Agency and Regional Growth Partnership.
The pandemic did not affect the deal.
“Honestly, it might be easier. We did a lot by Zoom, obviously, but that is somewhat more convenient, to some extent,” Gottschalk said, adding that teleconferences make the process quick and efficient.
The pandemic did throw labor force numbers “out of whack,” making it a challenge to evaluate, he said.
“I think the numbers are getting a little more accurate,” Gottschalk said.
Peloton is an interactive fitness platform and creates connected, technology-enabled fitness products and digital content.
The Peloton Output Park will be a state-of-the art factory dedicated to producing bikes starting in 2023, according to a Monday news release from the company.
“We are thrilled to bring a good portion of our manufacturing to United States soil and proud that it will be in the great state of Ohio,” said Peloton’s CEO and co-founder John Foley. “While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites, the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come. We are incredibly excited to meet and welcome the Troy Township community into the Peloton family fold.”
Peloton Output Park is expected to sit on more than 200 acres and have more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space, making it one of the largest connected fitness manufacturing plants in the world, the company said.
The facility will house the latest in industrial technology and automation. On campus, Peloton plans to incorporate renewable energy sources to power its operations.
“The pandemic has demonstrated the need to on-shore manufacturing and rebuild supply chains, and Peloton’s decision to build its first North American manufacturing facility in Ohio is a great example of an American company stepping up and leading that effort,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Peloton Output Park will be the latest addition to the company’s growing global manufacturing network that includes third-party partners in Asia and Peloton’s own facilities. Peloton will have more than 1.5 million square feet of owned and leased manufacturing space just in the United States, including the Precor facilities in North Carolina and Washington state.
Over the next few years, Peloton expects to add over 2,000 jobs to the Troy Township area across executive, managerial and entry-level opportunities. Positions will span corporate, manufacturing, assembly and quality assurance functions.
In addition to the manufacturing floor, Peloton plans to build office space and a fitness center with the latest connected fitness equipment and a team lounge.
Peloton Output Park will also be open to the Troy Township and larger community. The company plans to host facility tours and open an on-site showroom.
The Troy Township site selection is contingent upon final approvals from state and local officials.
Peloton is an interactive fitness platform in the world with 5.4 million members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has retail showrooms across the U.S., UK, Canada and Germany.
Lt. Gov. John Husted, in DeWine’s press conference on Monday, said that the state promised Peloton a good business environment and to deliver construction on time, along with the best educated and trained work force with a strong work ethic.
“In return, what we get from them is a state-of-the-art facility. It will be one of the coolest manufacturing facilities built in the country,” Husted said.
He added that the jobs will be high paying.
“I am very happy to announce that with a very competitive selection process, the ever-popular Peloton has decided to begin their professional journey in the United States right here in our very own Troy Township,” said State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg. “This is very exciting news and shows economic promise for Wood County as this will bring further development and jobs to Northwest Ohio.”
State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, said legislators strive to make Ohio the most attractive state in the nation for businesses and workers.
“With an expected 2,000 new jobs and $400 million capital investment, Peloton’s new production facility in Northwest Ohio is sure to have a positive impact on our community and our state,” she said.
“I’m thrilled to see this investment in American manufacturing come to Ohio — we have the most productive workers in the world,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, on Twitter Monday.
Gottschalk said that the Troy Township area is almost full, with just a few small parcels left. There are, however, many prime development locations throughout the county.
The Peloton factory is the latest in several Wood County economic development projects.
United Parcel Service Inc. is building in the NorthPoint Development in Henry Township and will create 606 full-time positions. It should be finished later this year. Logistics Park Ohio is a $100-$150 million project and UPS is in the park’s first phase.
Recently, Wood County has seen thousands of jobs open at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford, NSG Glass of North America in Luckey, First Solar in Lake Township and the Walgreens Distribution Center expansion in Perrysburg Township.