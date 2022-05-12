TONTOGANY — Students in grades six-12 were evacuated Thursday morning after an issue in the kitchen in the Otsego High School commons area.
In email to the community Superintendent Adam Koch said there was no fire on campus.
“We had a part break in our air handler that caused smoke and a bad smell throughout our JH/HS building. We evacuated the building and the students 6-12 were accounted for through our normal evacuation procedures,” Koch said.
“We did not feel it was safe to have our students return to their classrooms until we investigated in more detail with the fire department and our HVAC contractors.”
All of the buses left campus by 11 a.m. All students in grades six-12 were picked up or are en route home on buses, Koch said.
The elementary dismissal will be at the normal time as this building was not impacted.
If students have anything in their locker that they need tonight, come to the junior high or high school and get them after 3 p.m. The junior high front entrance will be unlocked and the high school commons will be unlocked.
The senior recognition ceremony is still on as scheduled in the commons.
School will be in session for all grades on Friday.
“I would like to thank our staff and students for handling the situation with calmness and understanding. Shoutout to our bus drivers for coming back to campus to return our students home safely,” Koch said.
He also recognized the Washington Township Fire Department, Downey employees and Gardner HVAC contractors for their help in determining the problem area.