PERRYSBURG — A Michigan man is in custody after reportedly biting a woman at the Stony Ridge KOA campgrounds this morning.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said officers responded to the Luckey Road site around 10:30 to a report of a possible stabbing.
A township officer was on Ohio 163 and quickly responded, Hummer said. The man had reportedly fled one of the cabins.
Hummer said he was arrested without incident in the campgrounds.
“He did not in fact stab his girlfriend, he bit her,” Hummer said.
The woman, who did not appear to have serious injuries, was transported by Troy Township EMS to a hospital.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office handled the arrest.
Bryan J. Godfrey, 34, Lincoln Park, Michigan, was charged with domestic violence.