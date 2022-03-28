Bowling Green police are investigating a Monday morning report of vandalism at City Park.
The incident was not complete at presstime.
Bowling Green police responded to City Park Thursday on a criminal damaging complaint.
A park employee told the officer that sometime over the weekend a person or persons used black and red paint inside the stone shelter to paint four smiley faces, according to the police report.
The park employee said those can be sanded off but someone also wrote “HI” and either the initials WS4 or hSM on the granite plaque on the outside of the stone shelter which cannot be removed without damaging the granite, the report said.