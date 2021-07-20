Bowling Green police have finalized the report on the robbery that took place at Circle K last week.
On July 13 around 11 p.m., police were dispatched to the convenience store located at to 1602 E. Wooster St. for a robbery that had just happened.
According to the report, dispatch advised that the suspect was a white male weighing about 300 pounds with a shirt over his face.
Joshua Cox, 25, Pemberville, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and possession of criminal tools. The details of his apprehension were not immediately available through the Bowling Green Police Division.
When asked, the store clerk told police a large white male had entered with his face covered and attempted to purchase two beers. He refused the sale without identification and the man left, he said.
The man, who was later identified as Cox, returned with an Ohio driver’s license with a year of birth as 1999. The clerk could not remember the name on the license.
Cox then went behind the counter and produced a large knife and demanded money, according to the report.
Cox said he would be killed if he didn’t do this, according to the report.
The clerk said Cox never threatened him, according to the report. Fox reached into the cash register, took all the cash and walked out of the store.
Police viewed the store’s surveillance video which showed a large white male enter at 10:53 p.m. wearing an orange knit cap, a black shirt with no sleeves and what appeared to be a red T-shirt over his face. The video showed the suspect going to the cooler and getting two beers that he took to the register. After being asked for ID, he left and returned at 10:56 p.m., according to the video.
The suspect then went to the register where the clerk was and produced the knife before walking out the store. The video showed him walking east.
BGPD detectives, with the assistance of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Cox on Monday.
According to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff, Cox was identified by searching a state database based on his description and the car. He was then arrested after the execution of a search warrant that was obtained based off that info.
The sheriff’s office assisted with the execution of the warrant because the suspect lives in the county, Skaff said.
He was lodged at the Wood County jail on $25,000 bond.
A bond hearing was set for Wednesday afternoon.