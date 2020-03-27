The two men who used racial slurs during an assault in the Bowling Green Waffle House were sentenced Friday.
Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matthew Reger sentenced Jacob Dick, 23, North Baltimore, and Zachary Keller, 22, Custar, to 180 days in the local jail and five years community control.
They were taken straight from the courthouse to the jail.
The two men pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault and ethnic intimidation, both felonies, for the March 31 assault.
Both men said that alcohol played a large part in their actions on that night nearly one year ago.
Both defense attorneys said their clients come from good homes and acted out of character.
Keller’s attorney, Sheldon Wittenberg, said his client “recognized the seriousness of this situation. … These actions were totally out of character.”
Esteban R. Callejas, who represented Dick, said his client’s actions begin and end with the misuse of alcohol.
“I think he said stupid things … because of the use of alcohol,” Callejas said.
“He recognizes his actions will not be praised by this court, will not be tolerated by this court,” Wittenberg said.
Keller was before the judge at 3 p.m. and was followed by Dick at 3:45.
Both defense attorneys admitted the crimes are subject to prison sentences but asked for leniency.
James Hoppenjans, Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney, said there should be jail time, “as an expression of the state’s desire to show this kind of conduct is not acceptable in Wood County.”
“Is community control demeaning to the impact to society that these words and these attitudes have?” Reger asked.
He asked Hoppenjans if community control is consistent with the message that should be sent.
Hoppenjans declined to speak for the entire community.
However, “there are significant consequences for actions such as these,” he said.
“I don’t expect to be let off,” Keller said. “I just hope you can see I’m not the person I was that night.”
It wouldn’t have happened if he was sober, he said.
Keller said that the two men who were assaulted started the altercation.
“I don’t know if they felt humiliated or punished, but they wanted the maximum punishment (for us) so they made it sound worse than it was,” Keller said.
Callejas, who is Hispanic, said he has been on the receiving end of racial slurs.
“I don’t believe this man is a bigot or racist. I believe he was like many other young men who had too much to drink and said something he didn’t mean,” he said about Dick.
According to court records, the two used “spics” and “fags” when addressing the victims.
Reger pointed out Keller had a DUI and underage consumption offenses.
Keller said that the weekend of the assault, he had just gotten off probation and turned 21.
“Alcohol and me do not go well,” he said. “If I were sober, those actions would have never taken place.”
In addition to the jail time, Reger mandated five years community control during which time the men must attend a 12-step alcohol program such as Alcoholics Anonymous, attend anger management counseling, stay employed, not drink or visit bars, pay a $1,000 fine and be placed on an alcohol monitor for six months after being released from jail. The monitor is an ankle bracelet that tests sweat for the wearer’s blood alcohol concentration.
They also must complete 300 hours community control but will get credit for such activities as staying employed, attending AA meetings, and reading “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Keller also will get credit for reading to his children.
While Dick initiated the assault and thus should get a tougher sentence, Reger said that was balanced in that he is going to anger management counseling and church, as well as AA.
“I’m sorry for my actions,” Dick said. “There’s no words for it, it shouldn’t have happened.”
“A prison sentence is definitely warranted in this case,” Reger said, “but at the same time you’ve done of lot of things to mitigate (your actions).”
He also took Dick to task for owning a hat with a rebel flag. That flag was first founded on the racist idea of slavery during the Civil War and then was used to oppose the integration of the South during the 1950s, he said.
He questioned if Dick had ever considered the ramifications of wearing that flag.
“We never want to see acts of violence motivated by racism … or other inappropriate attitudes towards other individuals,” Reger said during Keller’s sentencing. “The offense that you committed violates some important things in our culture and our society. This is your opportunity to make amends for what you have done.”
If they don’t follow the community control mandates, prison time is possible, Reger said.
Keller and Dick assaulted and used racial slurs against two then-18-year-olds from Mount Cory and Findlay around 3:30 a.m. on that Sunday.
The victims walked into Waffle House and, according to court records, were verbally assaulted by Dick and Keller, who were already seated. Waffle House staff stepped in and asked the two to stop. Dick and Keller were seated, paid for their meal, then assaulted the two victims where they sat at their table before leaving the restaurant.
Police acquired a DVD of the attack, which showed Dick was the first to attack, and was followed by Keller.
The victims were treated by the Bowling Green Fire Division EMS and Wood County Hospital for serious injuries, according to court records. One had a broken nose and the other had injuries to his face and shoulder.
On Friday, La Conexion, community-based organization empowering the Latinx community for positive social change, announced proposed legislation entitled Welcoming BG Protections. The proposals evolved from La Conexion’s community conversations following the attack.
The proposals have been forwarded to Bowling Green Council.
The Welcoming BG Protections proposal contains two ordinances.
One enhances the city’s existing anti-discrimination codes by upgrading the complaint process and expanding the expectation that businesses take ‘reasonable’ steps to deter discrimination and hate crimes in their establishments.
The second ordinance addresses misdemeanor crimes, motivated in whole or in part, on the victim’s membership in a protected class.”
Both ordinances would go further than state law, providing protections for persons according to actual or perceived race, color, religion, creed, national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, immigration status, sex, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, familial status, marital status, pregnancy, age, disability, genetic information, HIV status, source of income and military or veteran status.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, highlighting the city’s efforts to make all community members safe and welcomed is crucial. It is only when every person enjoys equal rights and feels safe that everyone will be able to fully and freely comply with what we expect from every community member,” said Beatriz Maya, director of La Conexion, in an email.