The City of Maumee has shut down access points to the Maumee River, but Wood County entry points are still open.
“At this point we aren’t shutting down,” said Neil Munger, director of the Wood County Park District.
“I contacted the Perrysburg Township administrator, Walt Celley, and they aren’t doing anything either. We’ve got a small parking area at Buttonwood Park, and they have parking along Hull Prairie Road along the river for access,” Munger said.
Buttonwood Park has been closed since the winter due to ice damage, but river access has not been restricted.
“We’ve found the parks very busy,” Munger said. “The governor finds them very important, but again people have to behave themselves and practice social distancing and keeping that space to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That is pretty much the rules for all the parks.”
The only open park buildings are restrooms and the restroom parts of multi-use buildings that are able to lock off from the rest of the building, Munger said.
The City of Maumee announced the closure of all access points to the Maumee River on Monday morning. City officials will also place no-parking signs on streets in the immediate vicinity of the river.
“The COVID-19 crisis places in danger, all health care workers, police officers, paramedics/EMTs, and all whose jobs put them in contact with the public,” said Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. “It is for the safety of our residents and all who serve us that we are enforcing this policy.”
The City of Fremont announced the restriction to the Sandusky River on Wednesday.
“At this time, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the City of Fremont has decided to close all of its fishing access to the Sandusky River and would encourage all businesses to prohibit parking to the public for this purpose, said Kenneth Frost, safety service director.
He said that the city is unable to provide adequate facilities such as restrooms and hand-washing stations for visitors. Local grocery stores are struggling to keep their shelves stocked and the influx in angles would deplete resources further.
“We are very grateful for the number of anglers that are drawn to our community annually and under normal circumstances would welcome everyone,” Frost said. “However at this time of crisis, it’s not the fishing that is of concern.”
Individual who do not comply in Fremont could face criminal trespassing charges.