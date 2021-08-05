On Thursday, the governing board of the Wood County Committee on Aging was notified that Wood County’s coronavirus community transmission is now at the “substantial” per the Centers for Disease Control.
In an effort to continue to keep the older adults of Wood County safe, yet continue to provide programs and services, the executive committee of the governing board has revised the WCCOA face mask policy to reflect the upgraded risk factors.
Effective immediately, all vaccinated employees, volunteers, participants and guests are required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location/facility. This includes all employees and volunteers providing contactless delivery of home delivered meals.
The revisions are specific to those staff, participants and guests who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine protocols. The policy for staff, participants and guests who remain unvaccinated remains unchanged.
The continuing policy is that all unvaccinated employees, participants and guests are required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location/facility.
All unvaccinated employees, participants and guests being transported in a WCCOA vehicle are required to wear a mask of cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose while in a WCCOA vehicle.
All unvaccinated employees and volunteers entering the residence of a client are required to wear a mask of cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose while in the residence.
All WCCOA advice on physical/social distancing remains in place. Continue to practice physical/social distancing even when wearing a mask.
This policy will remain in effect until such a time that Wood County is no longer classified by the CDC as having substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19 and its variants and this policy is rescinded by the governing board.