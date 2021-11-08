A Wauseon man has been arrested for having a gun in a downtown Bowling Green bar.
On Sunday at 12:33 a.m., a staff member at Liquid Bar, 238 N. Main St., flagged down a Bowling Green Police Division officer who was on foot patrol, to report a man inside the bar with a firearm.
Once inside the bar, staff members pointed out Trent Davis. When officers approached Davis and said they wanted to talk to him, he asked about what and told them he was 21 years old. He replied “no” when officers asked him several times if he was carrying a firearm.
Davis then turned and walked away from the officers, even after one held her arm out and asked again if he had a gun. The officer twice said hold on, and Davis continued to walk away and attempted to walk past a police sergeant. The sergeant grabbed Davis’ right arm and said he was not free to go, at which time Davis attempted to shrug off the hold. Two officers then grabbed each of his arms. He continued to pull away and struggle, according to the report.
Officers attempted to place Davis in handcuffs, but he reportedly continued to struggle and resist. He was then taken to the ground and officers were able to gain control of both arms. He eventually was secured with two pairs of handcuffs.
He was rolled to his side and his sweatshirt was pulled up, revealing a handgun tucked into his waistband at his belly, according to the report. It was identified as a Glock 45 semi-automatic 9 mm.
An officer removed the handgun and its magazine, which was loaded, but found there was no round in the chamber.
Davis, 20, was arrested and taken to the Wood County jail and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, carrying concealed weapons, using weapons while intoxicated, possession of a firearm in beer/liquor permit premises and underage/under the influence.
He appeared Monday in Bowling Green Municipal Court and was released on an own recognizance bond with the conditions he not to possess any handguns, he not possess or consume beverages containing alcohol and he not have contact with Liquid Bar.