A man suspected of murdering a woman in Lake Township almost 25 years ago is not competent to stand trial in Wood County.
Two tests have shown Samuel W. Legg III is incompetent, but Wood County is asking to retain jurisdiction in the case.
“He is incompetent and not restorable,” said Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Legg, 51, was transported to Bowling Green from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Center in Columbus Wednesday for a competency hearing.
DNA led to his August 2020 indictment for the murder of Victoria Jane Collins.
He has been charged with murder in at least two other jurisdictions.
Two psychiatric tests done in 2021 stipulate that Legg is incompetent, Reger said.
The courts had one year to restore Legg to competency. Since that did not happen, they now must either dismiss the case or retain jurisdiction, Reger explained.
“In this case they are asking that they retain jurisdiction so that we can keep him placed into a facility,” Reger said.
In other words, future proceedings relating to this case will be administered by this court if jurisdiction is retained.
The other counties in which Legg has been charged have done the same thing, he said.
“The law requires that to retain jurisdiction, to maintain institutionalization, the state must prove by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant committed the crime,” Reger said.
He said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s proceedings he will review the evidence and issue his order within 14 days.
Collins’ nude body was found Dec. 20, 1996, behind the Union 76 Truck Stop in Lake Township. Collins, a dancer from the Cleveland area, was reported missing Dec. 18,1996 by her boyfriend, and was last seen on Dec. 16 or the early morning hours of Dec. 17 of that year.
She was 27 years old.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said Collins was out with some friends partying in the Cleveland area just days before her death. An argument with the people in the vehicle in which she was riding resulted in her being let out around Interstate 90.
That was the last time she was seen alive, Blackburn said.
Investigators learned Legg was a truck driver. He admitted he would occasionally pick up women in his truck and have sex with them, said Douglas Kinder, senior investigator with the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Kinder said when Legg was interviewed in February 2019, “he did finally admit to picking up Victoria Collins.”
“He admitted to choking all three women and even demonstrated how he did it,” Kinder said Wednesday.
Collins’ homicide is similar to that of Sharon Kedzierski, who was found dead at a truck stop near Youngstown in 1992.
Legg also has been indicted in Lake County, Illinois, for the murder of Julia Konkol, who was found strangled in 1997 at an abandoned truck stop.
Merle Dech, who represented Legg Wednesday, said there are no dates or firm evidence about DNA linking his client to Collins’ body.
Dech also questioned Collins’ autopsy report and statements made by the coroner to Kinder in 2019.
The cause of death was originally undetermined then changed to cardiac arrest, he said.
Legg’s Wood County indictment is for two charges of aggravated murder and one charge of murder, all unclassified felonies; and one charge of rape and one charge of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
Lori Braunschweiger, a criminal intelligence analyst with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, explained Wednesday how she was involved with the cold cases.
In 2005, CODIS, a national DNA database, first linked the Wood County and Illinois cases when the same DNA was logged from both deaths, she said. The same suspect’s DNA was matched to a 1992 homicide in Mahoning County.
In 2019, her office was alerted to a rape in Medina County where Legg was a suspect. Evidence from that case was submitted to BCI and that DNA profile matched the three murder cases, she said.
That DNA was a familial match to Legg’s brother, and a family tree profile was developed. The ages of all the men in that lineage at the time of the offenses was checked and ruled out, except Legg.
In her closing arguments, Blackburn said the state has provided clear and convincing evidence that Legg caused Collins’ death on Dec. 20, 1996.
She asked that the court impose the least restrictive sentence, which would be continued psychiatric treatment.
Dech said the autopsy protocol presented by the state showed there were other possibilities to the cause of Collins’ death, including suffocation and being thrown out onto the parking lot or she might have become unconscious and dragged out into the parking lot where she died from hypothermia.
“There were certain things that were not done in the original autopsy and we feel the state has not met the burden of proof in this matter,” he said.
Legg is being held at Twin Valley Behavioral Health Center, a maximum-security facility where he was involuntarily committed in September 2019 after being extradited from Arizona. He is not permitted to leave.