As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were 12,599 early votes cast for the Nov. 3 election, according to the director of the Wood County Board of Elections.
Terry Burton said there have been 22,170 ballots requested by mail. In the 2016 general election there were 93,817 registered voters and 65,551 ballots cast, for a turnout of 69.87%.
The current total of mail-in ballots, combined with early votes, now exceeds 50% of the total general election vote in Wood County for 2016.
So as not to overwhelm the mail system with the volume of mail-in ballots that are still to arrive at the board, Burton had several recommendations.
“We’re just encouraging voters, who have requested their ballot by mail, to get around and get those back into either the post office or our drop-box. That’s going to give the postal system time to work, to make sure we get those ballots by Election Day,” Burton said.
“Once again, they can always stop by our drop box 24 hours a day and get those in there as well. We certainly want to make sure we get those mail-in ballots in. If (voters) are going to wait until Election Day and go to their polling location, people who have requested mail-in ballots will have to vote provisionally.”
The board of elections wants to make sure they don’t have an extra wait, voting that provisional ballot on Election Day, when they could just get that ballot at the office.
Requested mail-in ballots will continue to be sent to voters until the deadline on Saturday. The ballots will still be counted as long as they are postmarked by Monday. They can also be returned to the courthouse drop box until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Polling locations, on Election Day, can't accept mail-in or absentee ballots, Burton said.
“This is not new. You cannot drop mail-in or absentee ballots at your polling location on Election Day,” he said.
With seven days until Election Day, Ohioans continue to vote early in record numbers, according to a Tuesday news release by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Already 2.2 million Ohioans have cast their ballot for the 2020 general election. After all the votes were counted in 2016, 1.9 million Ohioans voted early in-person or by mail. Two and a half times the number of Ohioans are voting early in-person compared to the same time in 2016.
Additional analysis of the data indicates that absentee ballots are being returned at a rate that drastically outpaces that of 2016.
There have been 1,432,126 absentee ballots returned to county boards of elections. In 2016, that number was essentially half that with just 766,017 absentee ballots returned. The doubling of the number of returned absentee ballots relative to 2016 is a very strong indicator that election mail is moving quickly and Ohioans are easily able to cast their ballots.
Absentee ballot requests increased by 430,458 to a total of 3,173,586 requests received by county boards of elections statewide. The total absentee ballots requested includes 25,653 requests from military and overseas voters. At the same time during the 2016 election, 1,594,220 absentee ballots had been requested. 840,644 outstanding absentee ballots have not yet been returned to their county board of elections.
So far this year, 743,130 Ohioans have voted early in-person. For comparison, at the same point in 2016, 288,865 voters had visited their early vote center to cast their ballot. In-person voting continues every day through the weekend.
“Each week it’s a new record – and that’s because enthusiastic voters are taking advantage of Ohio’s convenient voting opportunities which are some of the best in the nation,” LaRose said. “With seven days to go, if you’re one of the 841,000 voters who haven’t returned your ballot yet, the time is now to mail it in. That’s the surefire way to ensure your vote will be a part of the results the nation sees on election night.”
All absentee ballots received by the county board of elections by the close of polls on Tuesday will be included in the unofficial vote totals released on election night. Outstanding ballots that are postmarked by Monday and received by the county board of elections within 10 days after the election will be included in the final official results that are released in late November. Every properly cast ballot will be counted.
Boards of elections must contact and can help voters correct any issues with their respective ballot up until the seventh day after the election. The Ohio Secretary of State must certify the election by Nov. 28.