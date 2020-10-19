posted
Library hours will be expanding starting Nov. 2.
At Monday’s meeting, the Wood County District Public Library trustees approved allowing the director to change the hours that the two buildings are open to the public.
Library Director Michael Penrod announced the change on Tuesday.
Building hours for the Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. The buildings are closed on Sundays.
“It’s time to move forward with some additional hours,” Penrod said. “This will be a first step in bringing us back to more normal hours in 2021.”
The main complaint that library staff has had from patrons is that hours are not consistent.
Penrod said people have not been in a hurry to come back to the library. The highest single count in September was 20.
“Patrons are not coming back in droves,” he said, adding that circulation is down 40%.
After the March shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the library re-opened on July 2.
Also starting Nov. 2, curbside service will expand to 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Mondays,, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Penrod also said that the holidays are approaching and that is usually the slowest time for the library.
“December is our lowest usage of the year,” he said.
This year, there will be no tree lighting, cookie bake-off or story time with Santa. Also, Bowling Green State University students will leave at Thanksgiving.
“It’s just going to be crickets,” Penrod said.
Another expansion of hours could be announced in February, Penrod said.
The library has slowly been expanding services, he said. Individual computer time at the library has been boosted from 30 to 60 minutes.
Michele Raine, assistant library director, said the computer service is needed, but not in high demand.
“There has been no time that these are full, but the people who need it, desperately need it,” she said, adding that the copier is also in high demand.
If the county went to “red,” or level 3 with the state alerts, the board will meet to discuss hours. Wood County has been “orange,” or level 2 for several weeks. The state alerts are announced on Thursday.