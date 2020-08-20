DNA has led to a man’s indictment for a Lake Township murder 24 years ago.
Samul William Legg III was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury on Wednesday in connection with the homicide of Victoria Jane Collins.
Collins’ nude body was found Dec. 20, 1996 behind the Union 76 Truck Stop in Lake Township. She was 27 years old.
Legg’s DNA was linked to the Collins’ murder and two other homicides in Mahoning County and Lake County in Illinois, according to a press release by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
Legg is in custody in Ohio, where he is under indictment in Medina County and Mahoning County.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson did not immediately return a phone call for comment.
According to CDL Life, which prints news related to over-the-road drivers, Legg also has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the death of a 39-year-old woman found in 1997 at an abandoned truck stop in Lake County, Illinois.
DNA from the Illinois case had been found in connection to several other cases, officials said. In 2006, DNA from her case was matched with a 1996 homicide in Wood County. The same suspect’s DNA was matched in 2012 to a 1992 homicide in Mahoning County.
In 2018, the suspect’s DNA was tested looking for a familial or direct connection, which led investigators to Legg. He was found to be a match to the Illinois case.
Legg was a truck driver in the Midwest, living in Ohio during the time of the murders, according to CDL Life.
Legg was being held in the Medina County jail. He will eventually face extradition to Illinois to face the charges related to the killing in that state, according to CDL Life.