Following recommendations from state and federal health experts, Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Health Department are canceling this week’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics on campus.
“We are pausing Johnson & Johnson administration,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison.
The Perry Field House clinics were geared toward students, who were probably more likely to sign up for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been more widely available in Wood County, require two doses, spaced apart.
The BGSU spring semester ends April 30.
Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advised all Ohio vaccine providers on Tuesday to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events in six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.
This is six people out of 7 million who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Robison said.
There have been 700 Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered through the Wood County Health Department, he said.
Johnson & Johnson said no clear causal link has been established between its vaccine and the clots.
Millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given around the country, the vast majority with no or mild side effects. Ohio has been using the single-dose shot for vaccination clinics on college campuses and to expand vaccine availability in other areas.
In a Tuesday press briefing, DeWine said that the majority of Ohio’s Johnson & Johnson doses were directed to mass vaccination clinics and to 63 public and private 4-year colleges and universities, most of which have already completed their student vaccinations.
Of the mass vaccination clinics and college/university clinics that did plan to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, most will proceed with their clinics by offering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Eight sites will not offer any vaccines this week as the health community works to recognize, report and manage any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DeWine said.
Robison added that this is a “pause” for Johnson & Johnson, meaning it will probably be available again.
“We don’t know exactly how long the pause will last,” Robison said, adding that it could be days.
The pause should also show the public the commitment to vaccine protocols, he said.
“It’s a continued commitment to vaccine safety,” Robison said.
Wood County continues to exceed the state average in vaccines started. As of Tuesday, 53,375 vaccines had been started locally, affecting 40.80% of the population. The state percentage is 35.59.
Robison, though, said demand for vaccine in Wood County is dropping dramatically.
An Owens Community College clinic in Perrysburg, as of Monday, had 115 appointments booked. There are 1,500 available doses for the Wednesday clinic, Robison said.
Last week was the first one since vaccine became available that not all appointments were filled, he said.
The health department is pivoting efforts to respond, Robison said.
Starting Monday, there will be a weekly, noon-6 p.m. walk-in clinic at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road. No appointment will be necessary to get a vaccination.
“We have a system in place where people will not have to wait in line,” Robison said.
(The Associated Press contributed to this article.)