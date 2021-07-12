A Florida man was cited over the weekend after police were called to a downtown bar.
On Sunday at 1:08 a.m., Bowling Green police were called to the 100 block of East Wooster Street for an unwanted subject at Shots Bar.
The subject, identified as Dajon Mingo, Jacksonville, Florida, was standing in front of the bar when police arrived.
Staff members told police Mingo had purchased $8 in shots but failed to pay for them and had his shirt off in the bar.
The employee told police he had requested Mingo pay the bill and put his shirt on, and Mingo reportedly refused.
When the bar employee went to escort Mingo out, he said that he was punched in the face.
Police observed no injury to the employee’s face and when asked about filing charges, he seemed hesitant, the report said.
Mingo was cited for disorderly conduct/fighting and banned from the bar.
The shots were later paid for by a friend of Mingo’s.
Police continue their investigation into a downtown brawl Sunday.
Lt. Dan Mancuso said there were numerous people involved in a physical altercation at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.
Mancuso said the division will release a video in an effort to identify those people involved.
The Bowling Green Police Division is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. Adam Cox at 419-352-2571. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).