Eight Bowling Green State University students face charges in the death of Stone Foltz.
A special Wood County grand jury met Wednesday and issued indictments for involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and hazing, among other charges.
Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced the indictments Thursday. A press conference is scheduled for 3 this afternoon.
The indictments stem from an alleged Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event the evening of March 4 at an off-campus house which Foltz was required to attend along with the other new members. A roommate later found Foltz unresponsive in his Bowling Green apartment.
When first responders arrived, Foltz was not breathing and was being given CPR by his roommate. He was rushed to the Wood County Hospital and then transferred to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.
The Lucas County Coroner ruled the death an accident as the result of a fatal level of alcohol intoxication during a hazing incident. His blood alcohol content was 0.394.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware and a BGSU sophomore, reportedly consumed a “handle” — or 40 shots — of alcohol.
Those indicted include:
• Jacob Krinn, 20, Delaware, on charges of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Daylen Dunson, 20, Cleveland, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Troy Henricksen, 23, Grove City, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
• Canyon Caldwell, 21, Dublin, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Niall Sweeney, 21, Erie, Pennsylvania, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Jarrett Prizel, 19, Olean, New York, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
• Aaron Lehane, 21, Loveland, on charges of tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Benjamin Boyers, 21, Sylvania, on charges of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
Dobson said the misdemeanor charges against Boyers would be dismissed for the present time.
He explained the charges of hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business are all misdemeanors.
Some of the alcohol-related offenses involve providing alcohol to underage persons, while others reference permitting that activity at their residence.
The multiple counts of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws reflect the allegation that those defendants participated in providing copious amounts of alcohol to Foltz and the other new members, according to Dobson.
First-degree manslaughter alleges that the defendant caused a death by committing or attempting to commit a felony and carries a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison.
Third-degree felony manslaughter alleges that the defendant caused a death by committing or attempting to commit a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, as do reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.
Felonious assault alleges that the defendant caused serious physical harm to another. It is a second degree felony which carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison.
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was expelled from BGSU earlier this month.
In a statement, the family said they appreciated the hard work by authorities.
"We are confident they will make sure justice is served. However, today is just one step in the right direction. Swift action also needs to be taken by government officials and university presidents nationwide to abolish fraternity hazing.
"We are living every parent's worst nightmare and will not be at peace until fraternity hazing is seen for what it truly is — abuse. It's unacceptable, and in Stone's case, it was fatal.
"How many injuries and deaths will it take for people in positions of power to do the right thing? We demand zero tolerance. Anything less will result in additional innocent lives lost and parents like us pleading for change."
In a statement, Todd Shelton, chief communication officer for the North American Interfraternity Conference, said that hazing is a betrayal of the fraternal vows to which every member commits and has no place in any organization on or off campus.
"NIC supports criminal penalties for those found responsible for hazing injuries and deaths. The NIC and fraternity community support passage of Collin’s Law in Ohio, and the END ALL Hazing Act and REACH Act in Congress to increase hazing-related criminal penalties and transparency," Shelton said.
The NIC is the trade association that represents 58 national and international fraternities which have more than 6,000 chapters across the country.
(This story will be updated after the 3 p.m. press conference.)