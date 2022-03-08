Investigators continue to sift through the rubble of three vehicles after a fire Tuesday night at the Ohio Department of Transportation garage on Mitchell Road.
Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman said there is an ongoing investigation into the fire that destroyed three vehicles at the site at 955 S. Mitchell Road.
Firefighters were called out around 9:30 p.m.
"There was a report of a lot of fire on the outside of the facility," Moorman said, which was followed by explosions.
"The explosion was just the tires, which is pretty typical in a situation like this when there's a lot of fire," Moorman said.
It took about a half hour to put out the fire, he said.
The State Fire Marshal was on scene Wednesday morning, along with ODOT and Ohio Envionmental Protection Agency crews. Some diesel fuel leaked, Moorman said.
A call to ODOT was not immediately returned.