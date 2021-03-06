Bowling Green State University has placed a fraternity on interim suspension for an alleged hazing activity, as a student remains hospitalized, according to a spokesperson.
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity is on interim suspension.
“We are working with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this unfolding situation,” said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson in a statement on Saturday afternoon.
“This tragic incident has certainly impacted our students and community. BGSU is committed to not just the student conduct and law enforcement investigations, but a full inquiry into each Greek chapter’s prevention and compliance responsibilities under university policies prohibiting hazing. These university processes and policies have been established to set high expectations and standards and to enforce compliance and ensure the safety of all students.
“This morning, we began to meet with our student leaders to decide the short- and long-term future of fraternity and sorority life at BGSU. In the days to come, we will also be reviewing all other student organizations.
“Above all, we remain committed to supporting the hospitalized student’s family and friends. They are living every loved one’s worst nightmare, and we owe them the utmost respect and privacy at this time.
“While our community deserves a space to process this tragic incident and we cannot censor freedom of speech, we strongly encourage those who are sharing their opinions and potentially misleading details on social media to cease and recognize that the student’s family and friends are in those same spaces reliving the trauma and grief from these comments.”
The incident reportedly took place off campus.
A Bowling Green police spokesman was asked for a comment on Friday and Saturday.
A Bowling Green Police Division lieutenant, in an email, said they were aware of the incident, were investigating and did not have anything additional to add at this time.
The fraternity, based in Memphis, Tennessee, released this statement on Saturday:
A student and unreported new member of the Delta Beta Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in Bowling Green, Ohio, was involved in an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event.
The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad.
We have immediately placed this chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leaders to cooperate fully with University administration and local law enforcement. As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity.
The International Fraternity will cooperate fully with authorities as this incident is investigated and will consider every possible course of action to hold the chapter and individual members accountable to the fullest extent in accordance with the International Fraternity Constitution and Codes.