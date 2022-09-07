FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students.
An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to a four-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Route 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township. The crash occurred Sunday and was reported at approximately 10:32 p.m.
A black 2011 Ford F-150 driven by James R. Baker Jr., 42, Toledo, was traveling eastbound on Route 6. According to witnesses, Baker drove left of center and attempted to pass several vehicles.
A white 2013 Ford Focus, a black 2018 Chevrolet Colorado and a blue 2006 Ford 500 were traveling westbound Route 6.
Baker first struck the Ford Focus which was driven by Michael Jamison, 18, Fremont. Jamison attempted to swerve to the right when he and his four passengers were struck. Upon impact, his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and struck two tree stumps prior to final rest. Jamison and his passengers were treated and released on scene.
Baker then struck the Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Elizabeth Suhr, 24, Celina. Suhr also went of the north side of the roadway and struck a tree prior to final rest. She and her passenger were transported to Wood County Hospital.
Baker continued eastbound and struck the Ford 500 head on. The vehicle was driven by Steven Iwanek, 20, South Amherst.
Iwanek had three passengers in his vehicle at the time of the crash. The right rear passenger, Walker, died. Iwanek and the other two passengers were transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
Baker was also transported to St. Vincent’s.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation at this time. Route 6 remained closed for approximately five hours.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Helena Fire Department, Madison Motors, Pat & Son Towing, Ash’s Towing and Grunden’s Towing.
On Tuesday, BGSU President Rodney Rogers released a statement.
Walker was a third-year student in the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting. In addition to his academic involvement, he was also a Thompson Working Families Scholar.
“Those who knew Ryan remember him as bright and humble, and someone who enjoyed his work – he just completed an internship with NASA this summer,” Rogers said.
Condolences to his family can be sent to [email protected].
Three other BGSU students were in the vehicle with Walker and their recovery remains a priority, Rogers said.
BGSU students may contact the counseling center to connect with counselors, who are available both remotely and in person to help them cope. Faculty and staff may also receive support through the university’s employee assistance program.