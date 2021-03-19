Special counsel has been retained by Bowling Green State University to investigate an alleged hazing incident and the death of a student earlier this month.
The university, in a Friday statement, also said that an outside company is being retained to conduct a broader review of fraternity and sorority life and other student organizations and activities.
Stone Foltz, a BGSU sophomore who was 20, died March 7 after an alleged hazing incident off campus on March 4. He reportedly drank a bottle of alcohol. BGSU and the Bowling Green Police Division are still investigating and, as of Friday, no charges have been filed and no details have been released.
“Recognizing the seriousness of this situation, BGSU has engaged an expert, independent third party to assist with the conduct investigation,” said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson. “BGSU will complete a thorough and fair investigation, seeking the truth and facts, and holding all students and groups responsible.”
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has approved the appointment of special counsel David DeVillers, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio at the firm of Barnes & Thornburg.
The budget is $49,000 and the hourly rate is $275.
DeVillers’ assignment runs through June 30, unless terminated earlier by the attorney general or renewed by the attorney general at the conclusion of the fiscal year.
The university is also finalizing a partnership with Dyad Strategies to conduct a broader review of fraternity and sorority life and other student organizations and activities. The contract amount has not been finalized.
“BGSU also recognizes that hazing may not be limited to this single incident or group,” Solis said in the Friday statement. “BGSU’s goal is to get a clearer understanding of student life culture, and this external group will provide their report, which will be shared with the community. The university is committed to keeping our community updated regarding this collective process.
“Bowling Green State University is about community and belonging. These proactive actions are not to punish fraternities, sororities or our student organizations. BGSU recognizes that not all students involved in Greek life are contributing to hazing. The university values students who have found a home in their organizations. However, our community can, must and will improve. Hard work lies ahead. The BGSU community will come together to move forward and strive to make sure we never experience this devastation again.”
President Rodney Rogers will host roundtable discussions with students in the coming weeks focusing on BGSU’s anti-hazing efforts.
BGSU is assisting local law enforcement and is conducting its own student code of conduct investigation.
“BGSU believes hazing is absolutely intolerable. If you experience, witness or hear about hazing in any form, report it immediately. You can report online on the BGSU website, on the BGSU app or by calling 419-372-HAZE (4293). The university and law enforcement will follow up and take swift action,” Solis said.
BGSU has put Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on interim suspension. The university also suspended all new member intake processes and on- and off-campus social events of chapters in our four Greek councils.