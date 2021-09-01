Bowling Green State University has mandated the coronavirus vaccine for athletes.
In a statement on Wednesday, Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger confirmed the mandate. He was unavailable for further comment. The department and football team are on the road for a football game in Tennessee.
“Our number one priority has been and always will be the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Moosbrugger said in a statement. “The recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine has allowed us to implement this requirement for all members BGSU Athletics. We hope that in addition to the protection the vaccine can provide our teams, we will also serve as a model for others to take this important step in protecting themselves, our University and community, and our seasons of competition.”
Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson said more information on a possible university-wide vaccine mandate is forthcoming.
“BGSU continues to engage in a dialogue with our student leaders, staff and representatives of the various bargaining units pursuant to the collective bargaining agreements about any changes to our vaccination plans for our community,” Solis said in a statement on Wednesday. “Just as we have done throughout the global pandemic, we will be flexible and adaptable. Any potential vaccine requirements will include appropriate and balanced exemptions. More information will be forthcoming.”
Universities in Ohio that are requiring vaccinations include Toledo, Ohio State, Ohio University and Miami.