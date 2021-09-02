For spring semester, Bowling Green State University will require students, faculty and staff to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination or receive an approved exemption, President Rodney Rogers said on Thursday.
“However, I want to reaffirm our commitment that BGSU will offer appropriate and balanced exemptions for students, faculty and staff members,” he said in a statement.
“These exemptions must either be medical, religious or reasons of personal conscience, and will be reviewed and approved by our Division of Health and Wellness. If a student, faculty or staff exemption is approved, they will be required to follow protocols for unvaccinated individuals regarding face coverings, quarantine and isolation and also participate in regular COVID-19 testing.
Students, faculty and staff must submit their proof of full vaccination no later than Nov. 29. Anyone planning to submit an exemption, must complete an application no later than Nov. 1 to allow for time to review and process.
Those students who do not submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or do not receive an approved exemption may not be allowed to enroll in face-to-face classes this spring or live in an on-campus residence hall next semester.
Those faculty and staff who do not complete this process may be subject to discipline in accordance with university policy and applicable collective bargaining agreements.
“We are glad the administration is doing a vaccine mandate because we have been pushing them to do this for quite some time, so we appreciate that they are doing it,” said David Jackson, BGSU Faculty Association president.
He said that the association signed a memorandum of understanding that protects the faculty rights in this process.
BGSU’s first vaccination dashboard of the fall semester was released on Wednesday. It said that there is a reported 65% vaccination rate for faculty.
Jackson said that is a voluntary response number, to a survey.
“I participated in it myself, and it went to all faculty — if people didn’t answer they are not in the pool at all,” he said. “So the number may actually be much higher, and I’m inclined to believe it is because we did a survey of the faculty and 83% supported a mandate, so it’s inconceivable to me that 83% would support a mandate and wouldn’t get vaccinated themselves. So I believe that 65% is an under-report, not deliberately.”
BGSU Chief Health and Wellness Officer Ben Batey also said he doesn’t believe everyone who has been vaccinated has responded.
“It probably is under reporting. For all of our reporting, it’s been voluntary,” Batey said.
Part-time faculty response was “way lower,” he said, adding that this group is less likely to check email on a consistent basis.
When looking at the student reporting, which is 54.8% vaccinated, Batey pointed to the number of students who live in residence halls and their vaccination reporting, which is 70%.
“They were more likely to get more messaging and be engaged,” he said. “I think we’ll see an uptick with this rollout.”
Batey said that he expects the exemption process to be reasonable and balanced.
“We’ll work with families and students on where they are at, what their reasons are,” he said. “We want to engage with families.
“We’ll look at each of these pieces as a case by case.”
The mandate will give the university data, Batey said. They’ll be able to monitor more closely those who have exemptions, and do more frequent COVID-19 testing as needed.
The university does not want students and faculty to leave campus, he said.
“I don’t think we’re looking to get to that point,” Batey said.
Students or faculty could be asked to go fully remote if they do not respond to requests for vaccination status and refuse testing, he said.
BGSU’s prime goal is to stay in person for classes, Batey said.
“Our best path for that (is) we know that vaccines are one of the best tools in preventing the severe impacts from COVID … those impacts can be reduced (with a vaccination),” he said.
Next week, Batey will outline the additional details to provide proof of vaccination or to complete the exemption process. This includes approved vaccine information, vaccine submission instructions for Med+Proctor and request for exemption instructions.
“While this strategy will be implemented for many members of our community as soon as possible, most of our students enrolled this fall will be expected to fully comply prior to the beginning of the spring semester,” Rogers said.
“We must be united in our fight against this virus, not with one another. COVID-19 is our common enemy, and it has proven to be relentless with the Delta variant, which is far more contagious.”
He cited the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and over.
“While there are those who are concerned about the risk of this vaccine, we also know about the significant risks of not receiving it – risks to individuals, but also risk to the broader community. We must balance individual choice with the broader risks posed to our community,” Rogers said.
“After dialogue with external and internal health professionals, as well as various constituencies, including leaders of student, faculty and staff governance groups, along with representatives from the BGSU Faculty Association, we expect our community to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective tool we have to fight this virus to date.”
Rogers said that BGSU’s senior leaders are all fully vaccinated, “demonstrating their belief in the power of this vaccination to move us toward a post-COVID-19 world. We certainly would not ask you to do something that we are not willing to do.
“We need our students, faculty and staff members to continue to step up. We must look to one another to beat this virus.”
Rogers said he got vaccinated for the future of public health and for BGSU.
“We all acknowledge that this global pandemic is tiring and that its challenges have been unlike any other. This virus has attempted to divide us. However, even in the toughest of times, there is hope. Hope in our progress. Hope in our commitment to education, and hope in one another,” he said.
“The opportunity to reach a post-COVID-19 world rests with each one of us. It’s on us to overcome this global pandemic. I am confident we will meet that moment head on, we will not settle for what is, but what can be, and we will move forward, together.”
(Sentinel-Tribune Editor Debbie Rogers and Staff Writer Roger LaPointe contributed to this story.)