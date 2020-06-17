Bowling Green State University’s fall semester face-to-face classes will end at Thanksgiving and the 2021 winter session will also be canceled.
BGSU President Rodney Rogers said that the move will keep students, faculty and staff safe.
“As we’ve looked through a variety of models, we want to ensure we are providing a high quality of education for our students and at the same time doing everything that we can to reduce any COVID-19 risk. To that end, by ending the in-person at Thanksgiving we are able to have the students return home and complete the semester at their homes,” he said.
The calendar for the 2020-21 academic year was changed with the faculty union, in consultation with the Faculty Senate, through a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday.
“The administration is required by the collective bargaining agreement to consult with the BGSU Faculty Association about changes to the calendar, which they did, and have followed other universities in what is currently considered the best practice at preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said BGSU-FA President David J. Jackson.
The MOU states that the changes are being made “to address health and safety concerns due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while meeting minimum contact hours as required by our HLC accrediting body.”
The MOU modifies the Collective Bargaining Agreement between BGSU and the Bowling Green State University Faculty Association. It was signed by Jackson and Provost and Senior Vice President Joe Whitehead.
The current contract would have required a one-year notice for a calendar change.
“We certainly appreciate that the Faculty Association is foregoing the one-year notice in light of this covid crisis we are facing,” Rogers said.
The fall semester was to start Aug. 31, but will now begin on Aug. 26. Face-to-face classes will end a day later, on Nov. 25, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. That amounts to an additional four days of class time prior to the holiday.
The last week of classes will be conducted remotely Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
The semester had been set to end Dec.18.
Final exam week will also be conducted remotely, from Dec. 7-11.
Rogers said that the winter session cancellation will be temporary, for just this coming academic year. It was to be held Jan. 5-26.
The administration’s expectation is that travel restrictions will still be in place in January.
The 2021 spring semester has been shifted to start earlier and begin on Jan. 11 and end on April 30.
“When we began looking at the calendar, knowing that the in-person part of fall term was ending at Thanksgiving and how the schedule would be working (with a canceled winter session) is students wouldn’t be returning until February. We felt that was a very, very long break. Secondly, a very large percentage of our students were using the winter session to do a study abroad,” Rogers said.
The expectation from the administration is that winter session and the later start to the spring semester would return the following year.