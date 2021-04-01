Bowling Green State University has charged a fraternity with six violations of the student conduct code after a sophomore died in an alleged hazing incident.
More information was also released detailing the extreme alcohol consumption, reportedly forced by Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members on March 4, which allegedly led to the death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old BGSU student.
This morning, the university met with local and national leaders of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, BGSU said in a statement.
Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, said that BGSU is working with special counsel David DeVillers, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio at the firm of Barnes & Thornburg, to pursue a thorough and fair investigation.
The six student conduct code charges include offenses against persons - harm to others, offenses against persons – hazing and offenses disrupting order or disregarding health and safety - organization alcohol. The case is scheduled to be adjudicated on April 13.
“Hazing is absolutely intolerable. BGSU continues to work with local law enforcement, who are actively leading their own investigation into this serious situation. While these university charges don’t bring back student Stone Foltz, our goal is to hold those accountable who are responsible for this tragedy,” Solis said.
The conduct processes involving individual students are continuing, he said
Foltz died March 7 after an alleged hazing incident off campus on March 4. He reportedly drank a “handle” of alcohol, which is about 40 shots. His blood alcohol content was 0.394, according to his parents.
The chapter president did not show up for this morning’s meeting, according to letter from the BGSU Associate Dean of Students Jeremy Zilmer to the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter president.
In the summation of the charges, the letter states that fraternity members provided individual bottles of alcohol to new members and encouraged them to consume the entirety of the contents. “One new member died following this event, and other new members were severely intoxicated to the point of vomiting,” the letter stated.
The new fraternity members were told to inform faculty members of their likely absence from classes on March 5, due to the March 4 event, the letter stated.
New members were also blindfolded and led into a basement while being yelled at and pushed in an effort to disorient them, the letter stated.
The university is continuing to work with student leaders to address the future of fraternity and sorority life, said President Rodney Rogers in a statement to faculty, staff and students.
The executive board of the Interfraternity Council unanimously decided on Wednesday to cease the new member processes of their 17 chapters for the remainder of this semester, Rogers said. The spring new member processes are being deferred to fall.
Rogers said he also supports Collin’s Law and the Report and Educate About Campus Hazing Act, state and national legislation to combat hazing. The university has finalized a partnership with Dyad Strategies to conduct a broader review of fraternity and sorority life and other student organizations and activities.
Maureen Wilson, associate dean and professor in the College of Education and Human Development, and Chris Bullins, dean of students, will co-chair a presidential working group that will focus on building a framework for anti-hazing efforts and implement the upcoming recommendations from Dyad Strategies.
BGSU’s partnership with Dyad Strategies is finalized for a one-time cost of $18,500. The payment covers both an assessment and a report. Dyad’s report is due out sometime in early June, according to a university spokesperson.
The budget for DeVillers’ work is $49,000 and the hourly rate is $275.
“Our goal is clear. We must be a leader in our anti-hazing efforts. We need each administrator, student, faculty and staff member to continue to step up to shape this culture. We will focus on the health and safety of our community, and, together, we will move forward,” Rogers said.
In a statement this morning, on behalf of Foltz’s family, Columbus-based attorneys Rex Elliott and Sean Alto, of Cooper Elliott said the university must expel the fraternity.
“Stone Foltz died as a result of a senseless hazing ritual. While he wasn’t the first to suffer dire consequences at the hands of a fraternity, we are determined to make him the last,” the statement said.
“We are encouraged to see Bowling Green State University move swiftly to address Pi Kappa Alpha’s conduct. Given the facts, charging the fraternity with six code of student conduct violations, including harm to others, multiple hazing violations, and organization alcohol, is an easy decision that should lead to the fraternity’s expulsion.
“We also expect the individuals who participated in the hazing ritual to be held accountable. However, our ultimate goal is to get all university presidents to institute a zero-tolerance policy for any hazing activities. True zero tolerance means one hazing incident results in immediate fraternal expulsion. Proposed state and federal legislation are steps in the right direction but university presidents must make serious and significant changes to eliminate hazing from the culture.”
In an interview last week, Foltz’s parents said criminal charges should be filed.
Cory and Shari Foltz, of Delaware, also called for immediate Greek life reform and a complete ban of hazing.
“This needs to stop today. We need the universities and the national fraternities to shut down today and create zero tolerance for hazing,” Cory Foltz said in an interview last week. “And if you have any type of hazing you need to be removed from the campus.
“The individuals involved need to be held accountable. The university needs to be held accountable. And the fraternity needs to be held accountable at the national level,” Cory said.
Shari said there also needs to be stricter laws about hazing.
“If hazing’s not made a felony, we’re just going to continue to see this go on,” she said.
State and federal anti-hazing legislation has been introduced since Foltz’s death.
The North American Interfraternity Conference is committed to ending hazing, the chief communication officer said in a statement.
Todd Shelton said that NIC’s longstanding anti-hazing efforts include a coalition of parents of hazing victims —including Kathleen Wiant whose son Collin died in 2018 at Ohio University — and other organizations to educate about hazing and advocate for stronger laws. Efforts include advancing the END ALL Hazing Act and REACH Act in Congress and making hazing a felony through state legislation including Collin’s Law now before the Ohio Legislature.
NIC President and CEO Judson Horras testified this week before the Ohio Senate Workplace and Higher Education Committee in support of the law.
“We must all be clear that hazing is a betrayal of the fraternal vows to which every member commits and has no place on or off campus. As Pi Kappa Alpha International stated unequivocally regarding these activities by individuals, the organization will not defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for members or the larger campus community,” Shelton said.
On Wednesday, a Bowling Green Police Division lieutenant said the criminal investigation was continuing.