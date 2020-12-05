Public restrooms will be added to the development of the Bowling Green downtown, with the property split and sale of the Four Corners bank building to Maurer Rentals.
The Four Corners Center building, located at 130 S. Main St., was sold by the City of Bowling Green to Maurer Rentals for $630,000 on Nov. 17.
The building was purchased by the city, Bowling Green BNK Investors, from Huntington a year ago for $632,000. The bank and adjacent parking was sold to Maurer Rentals, which was split off from the rest of the property, which included two parking lots and the mini-bank building.
“That is the long-lasting community asset, the parking lots and the property where the mini-bank sits,” Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher said. “We feel by acquiring that property we give ourselves flexibility in how we might expand that (mini-bank) building, at some point in the future, to allow for the growing needs of the police division in that location. We also would think that at some point, perhaps very soon, we will be creating some public restrooms that would be available in the downtown area and be available for the Wooster Green area.
“We’re going to maintain the parking lots for municipal parking, downtown parking. In terms of the mini-bank we’re going to analyze it for the best use of that property, it sits just adjacent to the police station.”
During the sale process the city asked potential buyers their viewpoint on maintaining the location for the Bowling Green Community Development Foundation, Downtown Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. They are all located in the Four Corners building.
Aspacher said that each one was willing to work with each entity “in an effort to maintain the current structure. What we did is create the opportunity for them to stay in the building, if they determined that that was the best arrangement.”
The tenants previously rented from Huntington and then from the city, with processing handled by Huntington.
“What was most important to us was that we create an opportunity for them to stay together, because we definitely recognize the value of those three groups being linked together, in order to provide the best level of service to the Bowling Green business community,” Aspacher said.
Negotiations by the groups are still ongoing.
“The Maurers have certainly welcomed the Four Corners organizations to stay and we’re extremely grateful for that. As a group of nonprofits, we are simply evaluating the options before us in order to ensure we are being fiscally responsible,” said Kati Thompson, executive director of Bowling Green Economic Development.
It was an unusual property situation. Many municipal sales go out to bid, but with the various splits a different process went into effect.
“The council gave legislative authority to the municipal administrators to sell the building when we purchased the building, because it was always our intent to sell the building when we purchased it. That legislative approval was granted to the municipal administrator more than a year ago,” Aspacher said.
In this case the city did not make money off the arrangement, but acquired other assets.
“You can’t really say the city made money. What the city gained was long-term assets from our brief ownership of the properties,” Aspacher said.
As for the future, Aspacher said, “We’re eager to see how Mr. Maurer and his group will develop the building. We hope that it will become an active use development that will contribute to the vibrancy of the downtown area.”
In the meantime, other tenants have made the decision to leave the property.
Katie Schetter, owner of Katie Marie Photography, and her business partner, Kelsey Mohrman, owner of K2 Photography, share a studio in the tower section of Four Corners. They were locked out of their business, as was everyone else, she said.
Bob Maurer said that the keyless entry system was shut down by Huntington Bank less than two days after the close on the sale.
“They were caught off guard. … It was a shame. So were we,” Maurer said. “It was a bad deal. I just couldn’t stop it and I had no control over it. We’ll sure try to be good stewards with them going forward.”
Maurer said that their leases are good until the end of the year and he is not receiving the rent.
Mohrman said she lost three photo shoots because she did not have access to her studio, costing her $800.
She is particularly concerned about future business. All three of those customers found different photographers for their holiday card photos.
“You tend to stay with a photographer for years, as your kids grow up. I have this fear that I lost them as a customer,” Mohrman said. “People, once they find a new photographer, for any reason, they tend to stick with them for new business.”
She said that she is not renewing her lease and is leaving the building at the end of the year. Maurer confirmed that she is not the only one, but did not know how much business he is losing.
“It just put a really bad taste in my mouth,” Mohman said.
Huntington Bank representatives have not responded to calls.