The Bowling Green Police Division, along with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday where the suspect reportedly had a handgun.
The alleged victim reportedly came to the police station Wednesday morning.
She said that Matthew Purdy, 30, Bowling Green, had pointed a handgun at her, while she was holding a baby in October after another alleged domestic violence incident. He also reportedly threatened to harm himself, according to BGPD Lt. Ryan Tackett.
The alleged victim said that she and Purdy had argued again on Tuesday and she decided to come to the station to file a report.
During the course of the investigation, they were made aware that Purdy often carried a handgun while interacting with officers, Tackett said.
Officers conferred with the Bowling Green Municipal Prosecutor’s Office and it was determined Purdy would be charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
Tackett said that the SRT was called in and the public was notified to stay away from the Revere Drive area, all out of caution, around 3:30 p.m.
“They had information that he’s been known to carry a gun,” Tackett said.
Purdy eventually answered a call from a detective and was convinced to exit the house.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Wood County jail.
He remained in custody Thursday with a $10,000 bond.