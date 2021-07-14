Five people face charges, including aggravated riot, from a Sunday morning brawl in downtown Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green Police Division has identified several of the subjects that were involved in the incident that occurred in the 100 block of North Main Street at approximately 1:20 a.m.
BGPD detectives obtained warrants for:
Isiah Harrison, 21, Bowling Green, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Paul Somerville, 19, Bowling Green, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Diego Shumate, 19, Bowling Green, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Quentin Banks, 19, Bowling Green, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Harrison, Somerville and Shumate were arrested and lodged in the jail.
Bond hearings are set for Friday for Somerville and Shumate, who remain in jail on $25,000 and $20,000 bonds, respectively.
A bond hearing for Harrison is scheduled for July 21. He also remains in jail on a $20,000 bond.
BGPD Lt. Dan Mancuso said the division was able to identity several of the suspects due to having contact with them prior to the fight.
“They received calls, but I don’t know how many they got,” he said about the tipline.
“Obviously, we can’t speculate whether there will be more arrests,” Mancuso said. “It will depend on what information we gather that will determine whether there will be more charges.”
The division posted a video of the incident which showed a man backing up as a large group approached. The man was pushed to the ground, where he was kicked and punched.
More people ran across North Main Street and several disappeared into the alley between Finders Records and City Tap. When they reappeared, another man was thrown to the ground, where he was punched and kicked while several people watched.
Mancuso said they have identified one victim and was trying to identify the other.
According to Ohio Revised Code, aggravated riot occurs when four or more others participate in disorderly conduct in with purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact the detective bureau at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).
Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.