Bowling Green police are investigating an alleged threat that occurred earlier this week at the high school.
Lt. Dan Mancuso, with the Bowling Green Police Division, confirmed police received a call Tuesday at 4:08 p.m. to 530 W. Poe Road, which is the address for Bowling Green High School.
He could not release any further information, saying that the case was still open.
Jeff Dever, high school principal, sent an email to parents Wednesday shortly after noon to explain there was an unsubstantiated rumor about some type of school violence.
“This rumor was investigated last night by the BGPD and there was no veracity of any kind of threat,” his letter said.
While some students used the opportunity to contact their parents and leave school, “there is no truth to any rumors about violence in our school,” the letter said.
Police made spot checks Wednesday, but “this is a case where the rumor takes a life of its own. If there is any credible threat, we will take action and notify families,” Dever said to conclude the letter.
Superintendent Francis Scruci also said that the alleged threat was not substantiated and the school followed the appropriate protocols.
“We’re taking measures to make sure all students and staff are safe,” he said.