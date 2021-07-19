A man accused in a road rage incident in Bowling Green has been charged with kidnapping after he allegedly wouldn’t let a driver leave the scene.
On July 12 at approximately 1 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Division was notified of a road rage incident that occurred on East Napoleon Road on July 9.
Officers were advised that there was a minor traffic crash that resulted in a verbal altercation where the victim was prevented from leaving the scene by the other driver.
The alleged victim told police he was driving down East Napoleon Road the night of July 9 and after almost missing his turn, he slowed quickly. He told police he saw a motorcyclist behind him appear to bump his car then fall over.
The driver, who was 17 years old, said he got out of his car to make sure the person was OK, and got yelled at, asked how old he was and if he had any money, according to the police report.
The report indicates the motorcyclist, who was later identified as Christopher Fox, told the driver he was lucky he didn’t shoot him or beat him and leave him on the side of the road.
Fox then grabbed the driver’s shirt and told him to drive to an auto parts store to get oil to replace what had spilled out of his motorcycle.
During the drive to the auto parts store, Fox allegedly told the teen driver that if his bike didn’t start, he would hurt him, according to the police report.
The driver and his parents expressed concern about retaliation if they proceeded to press charges since Fox reportedly took a picture of the teen’s driver’s license.
Police visited the auto parts store and spoke with two employees who were working the night of the alleged incident.
According to the report, the employees said the older man was cursing and yelling and the younger one appeared to be scared and visibly shaking.
Fox reportedly used his rewards card at the auto parts store and signed the receipt Chris Fox.
Police constructed a line-up on July 14 and the teen reportedly picked Fox.
Police spoke to Fox who said the teen offered to give him a ride to the auto parts store and upon return to the motorcycle, he told the teen thanks and they went their separate ways.
When asked if he threatened to shoot and beat the driver, Fox started laughing and said no. He said he did not mean to scare the teen and did not threaten him.
When told the employees at the auto parts store claimed he had threatened the teen, Fox said he did not remember and that claims about him yelling and threatening the teen were an exaggeration.
Fox also denied taking a picture of the driver’s licence and said he gave his full name during the incident.
He said he was angry over the incident but did not mean to scare the driver and denied all the accusations made by the teen.
Police spoke with the two members of Fox’s motorcycle club that showed up at the end of the incident. Both said they never saw Fox yell at the other driver, according to the police report.
Fox, 47, Bowling Green, was charged with kidnapping, according to a Monday BGPD news release.
Fox was taken to jail and posted bond Monday.