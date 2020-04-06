Bowling Green’s response to the coronavirus pandemic remained a focus as city council met on Monday.
The meeting was council’s first live-streamed meeting since COVID-19 restrictions began.
Mayor Mike Aspacher announced at the meeting that he had signed an emergency declaration for the city. The move is intended to keep pace with other Federal and State emergency declarations.
Aspacher said he had signed the executive action that afternoon at the recommendation of the city administration.
“We felt this was a prudent action to take at this time,” he said, stating the major reason for doing so was to maintain consistency with the recent federal disaster declaration and the March 9 Ohio emergency declaration.
“What we’re finding is, in order for the city to, in a most timely fashion, apply for federal relief money that might be coming … that time is going to be of the essence. This is primarily administrative in nature and it will expire when the emergencies declared by the president and the governor have expired.”
Asked by Councilman Neocles Leontis if the declaration changes anything regarding the day-to-day lives of citizens, Aspacher said that it did not, but said the city still advises citizens to follow the recommendations coming from the CDC, health department and other such agencies.
Monday’s live-streamed meeting looked drastically different than other council meetings. During council’s previous meeting in March, members were spread out and the number of audience chairs were reduced in council chamber in deference to social distancing concerns.
On Monday, there was no audience present in council chamber; those who wished to bring up items to discuss during the Lobby Visitation portion of the meeting were to submit comments in writing by 4 p.m. Monday via email. No comments were received. Council members Bill Herald, Mark Hollenbaugh, Leontis, Greg Robinette and John Zanfardino were present in the chamber, sitting spaced out from one another, wearing protecting masks over their faces. Members Rachel Phipps and Sandy Rowland also attended the meeting, but virtually. Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter noted that all city department heads, except for City Attorney Mike Marsh, had been excused from attending.
“We continue to provide the essential services that are necessary to the citizens of Bowling Green,” Tretter said, adding that they continue to maintain safety services.
She said that in some areas they have been able to continue vital infrastructure work, but “safety is always at the forefront of our work.”
Tretter also said that portions of the city’s workforce have been restructured.
“Our department heads have been challenged to look at things differently,” she said.
In the coming weeks residents will see “things like mowers out,” because those kinds of work can be done independently.
Tretter said that phones are still active, despite employees working from home and residents can still reach city services. She noted that transferring calls can be challenging.
“As always, we ask for your patience,” Tretter said.
Hollenbaugh said that he, too, has “been impressed with the city administration and all of the department heads in this constantly changing situation, that they’ve been able to adapt and they’ve been able to keep their people working and serving the citizens of Bowling Green.”
Robinette said that while the full scope of the virus’ effects on the community isn’t yet known, he said that tax revenues for 2020 and 2021 for the city will likely be lower than previously predicted.
He suggested that the city focus on safety, ensuring that the police and fire divisions have resources they need; on utilities; and that the city and council do what they can to assist other governmental agencies in order to help those most economically hit in the community.
Robinette also said the work in the city on the zoning code update and related economic development matters are important going forward for economic recovery.
“I personally intend to stay laser-focused on those efforts,” he said.
Robinette further said that a previously-scheduled April 20 finance committee meeting is, at this point, still set to take place. However, “it will only happen if it’s going to be virtual.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Introduced ordinances accepting an annexation of approximately 40.6 acres of land in Center Township into the city, and to establish interim zoning for the property of M-1 Light Industrial. The city purchased the land last year. The property is located at the southwest corner of Carter and East Poe roads. The land is intended to expand the Wood Bridge Business Park. The planning commissionlast week voted to recommend approval of the annexation to city council. They also recommended that the city work with Vehtek to improve its property based on on-going concerns expressed by a neighboring property owner.
• Introduced an ordinance changing the name of Bay Harbor Court East to East Bay Harbor Court, and the street name of Bay Harbor Court West to West Bay Harbor Court. The road is part of the Waterside Subdivision, formerly called Timber Ridge. According to the legislative package document, the property owner has applied to expand the subdivision into Phase 2, and the city requested this change during (the) preliminary plan review process because it is the only city street with a directional suffix and could potentially become an issue in the future for GIS data.