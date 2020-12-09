Bowling Green Councilman and Bowling Green State University professor Neocles Leontis was pronounced dead following a crash Tuesday evening on Ohio 25.
According to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:09 p.m. a 911 call was received regarding a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Route 25 near Nims Road.
The initial investigation indicated that a southbound car had entered the opposite lane of travel, striking a northbound vehicle. The car then struck a second northbound vehicle with a front-end collision.
The Middleton Township Fire Department and medics from Mid County and the Bowling Green Fire Division responded to the scene.
Middleton Township Fire Chief Steve Asmus said three people from one vehicle were taken to Toledo Hospital by his EMS squad and two people from a second vehicle were taken to Wood County Hospital by BG EMS.
No one in the third vehicle was injured, he said.
Leontis, the driver of the southbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries obtained during the collision.
Leontis’ wife, Vassiliki, was a passenger in his car, Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said this morning. He said he did not know the extent of her injuries. He also said it could be days before additional details on the crash are released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.