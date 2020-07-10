Bowling Green Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in council chamber, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a face mask mandate within the City of Bowling Green.
Per city council, anyone wishing to attend the meeting must wear a facial covering/mask. In order to adhere to social distancing, seating will be limited and those attending may be asked to wait in the hallway 6 feet from the person in front of them.
Those wishing to address council may do so by signing up for lobby visitation just outside of the council chamber or by sending written comment to the clerk of council at councilclerk@bgohio.org.
If written comment is sent, include in the subject line – Lobby Visitation comment. All written comments received by 3 p.m. on Tuesday will be read into the record.
An agenda will be posted to the city’s website www.bgohio.org on Monday. The meeting will also be streamed via YouTube Live at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Due to the special meeting set, Councilman William Herald will hold his 42nd Fourth Ward Quarterly meeting on two separate nights.
The first will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday. The second meeting, which was previously announced),will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Originally council was planning to introduce safety legislation involving face-masks on July 20.
“Due to the leadership of Council President (Mark) Hollenbaugh, dedicated and responsive hard work by council, and off-the-charts citizen input, the proposed legislation will be ready for introduction at a special council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday,” Herald said.
With the newly scheduled meeting, Herald decided to have an additional quarterly meeting on Monday so that citizens would be updated on the legislative efforts and provide input prior to introduction of the face-mask safety legislation.
Monday’s meeting will be devoted to discussion of the safety face-mask legislation. Wednesday’s meeting is for other topics.
The meetings will be held virtually through Zoom. For those wishing to join the Monday meeting, simply type: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89264020258 in a browser (if prompted, the meeting ID is: 892 6402 0258). For those wishing to join the Wednesday meeting, simply type: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85188624214 in a browser (if prompted, the meeting ID is: 851 8862 4214).
When accessing the Zoom meetings, in response to the question, “Open Zoom?” either: (a) click Join or (b) click Cancel and then click “join from your browser”. The computer’s audio and video can then be used. It may be prudent to start the process ten to fifteen minutes prior to the meeting. Questions can be directed to Herald at 419-352-6644 prior to each meeting.
All are welcome to attend either or both meetings.