TONTOGANY — Watch a bed race, have a beer and enjoy a parade at the Togany Festival this weekend.
Activities start Friday night and continue through Sunday afternoon.
“Between being able to have the fest and it’s the 25th anniversary, we are so excited,” said Nicole Vollmar, festival organizer.
There are several new events this year, including a disc golf tournament on Saturday, starting at noon.
“That’s a whole new thing, a new disc course set up at Centennial Park,” Vollmar said.
There will also be craft beer tasting, with five local breweries.
“We’ve got great music this year, with the Grapesmugglers on stage Friday. They play classic rock, pop and a little country,” she said.
The Menus are Saturday’s headliner.
“That is just a crazy, fun entertaining show. It’s high energy, it’s so fun. We’re so excited to have them,” Vollmar said.
The bed races will be made up a little differently this year, she said. There will be a firefighters challenge at 1 p.m. on Broad Street; register on site.
“We’re hoping to get some firemen out,” Vollmar said.
There will also be a kids bed race.
The beer tent opens at 6 p.m. Friday; there will be food and music. Happy hour is from 7-8 p.m. Veterans get two free drinks when they show their card.
The Grapesmugglers will take the stage from 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday.
Saturday’s events begin with Tontogany Presbyterian Church, also on Main Street, offering coffee and donuts, from 8-10:45 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the craft and information booths open.
There will be a Calvary United Methodist rummage sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Children’s games are from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church..
Parade lineup is at 10:30 a.m., with the units stepping off at 11 a.m. at the high school and coming down Broad Street.
After the parade, there will be bed races down Broad Street, for adults and children, starting at 1 p.m.
Defying Gravity dancers will perform at noon. The cornhole tournament is also at noon.
The first session of Frisbee golf at Centennial Park is at noon; the second session is at 3 p.m.
Pie registration at the fire hall is from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The beer tent will be open from noon-midnight, with happy hour from noon-8 p.m.
From noon-4 p.m., there will be free inflatables by the park. Otsego FFA will put on a kiddie tractor pull, in the Broad and Crom streets area, free for children, at 3 p.m. There will also be mechanical calf roping.
Taste craft beer from 4-7 p.m.
The Menus will play under the big tent from 8 p.m.-midnight.
There will be raffle drawings, with $300 for first prize, $150 for second and $75 for third around 10 p.m., during the band’s second break. There will also be an auction of the 25th anniversary fest cornhole boards.
Activities continue on Sunday with a community church service at Centennial Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a community potluck from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
At noon, there will be onsite registration for the horseshoe tournament, which starts at 1 p.m.