Parking kiosks and even parking meters will soon be a thing of the past in Bowling Green’s city-owned parking lots.
Mayor Mike Aspacher on Monday announced plans to make free parking permanent.
“In removing the fee to park, I hope to remove any barriers that may prevent residents and those visiting our community from enjoying our wonderful downtown,” Aspacher said in a statement which he read during Monday’s city council meeting.
“We’ll be announcing more operational details to come in the coming days.”
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said after the meeting that information as to when the new policy would go into effect will be announced later. Parking in city lots is currently free, operating on a parking holiday instituted in August of 2019.
The possibility of free parking began to receive a public airing nearly two years ago. After city administration proposed legislation to increase parking in city lots from 25 cents to 50 cents in August 2018, some downtown business owners expressed support for an option in which an assessment could be made on downtown property owners that would cover related parking costs to the city, and result in free parking downtown. A parking task force to examine potential solutions for parking was formed that fall. Their months-long efforts resulted in a revised version of the administration-proposed legislation which kept the parking fee increase, but extended some parking times and made handicapped parking free of charge.
Council approved that legislation in January 2019. Later that year, the current early parking holiday was instituted.
In his statement on Monday, Aspacher noted the parking holiday was announced by then-Mayor Richard Edwards and city council in an effort to welcome people back into the downtown area following two years of extensive construction.
“During this time, we have seen that parking enforcement can be successful and still occur without a meter or kiosk, and there has been a very positive response to free parking in these areas,” Aspacher said. “I applaud the police division for their hard work and dedication in re-working how they enforce the parking laws. As a result of these outcomes, I am asking city staff to begin taking steps to make this arrangement permanent.”
Aspacher said that he had talked with staff, downtown property owners, business owners and residents and acknowledged there are both pros and cons to the free parking approach.
He said “this does come with a financial impact and I recognize that.” The city will be selling the parking kiosks and other hardware in an effort to recoup some of the costs. Aspacher said the city will save money on the maintenance of kiosks and parking meters, and have tax savings as well.
Further, because there would be no need to attend to meters, kiosks, collect money and replenish receipts, the city will realize additional savings by reducing the number of full-time employees needed to perform parking-related functions.
Tretter on Monday said a dollar figure for what kind of effect free parking might have on city finances wasn’t yet available, noting the number of elements involved in determining the financial impact.
In his statement, Aspacher said that once the free parking goes into effect, downtown residents will have the ability to get a parking permit at no charge, enabling them to park in city-owned lots overnight. Those downtown residents interested in obtaining a permit will need to visit the police division as usual, and will need to show proof of residency.
Aspacher asked that downtown residents and merchants utilize the 10-hour parking areas, leaving 3-hour parking areas for downtown visitors.
Answering a question from Councilman Neocles Leontis about parking enforcement staff, Aspacher noted that 24-hour overnight parking and 3-hour time limits will still be enforced, “but in the meantime we are shifting resources that have been used in the past into nuisance-type issues that we believe will be beneficial to our neighborhood living conditions,” which, he said, was the thought process when council voted to revise some nuisance-oriented sections of the city ordinances last year. Aspacher said no staff are being laid off or furloughed as a result of the free parking change.
“There will be no reduction in force,” he said.
The pending change drew praise from council members.
“You’re going to make a lot of people happy,” said Councilman Bill Herald, who called the move “a step forward.”
“I think this is a great move toward showing the downtown business owners that we are behind them, and we want them to thrive and we are taking every effort possible to bring our shoppers downtown and get them in our stores,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland.