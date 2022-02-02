The sheriff had high hopes that Wood County would stay at a level one snow alert, but Mother Nature had other plans.
Early Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said the county could stay at a level one if precipitation levels remain low and winds stay down.
However, a level two snow advisory was declared at 2:30 p.m.
“The wind speed did pick up more than we expected and we got more snow,” Wasylyshyn said.
Level two means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or icy condition. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on roadways. Employees should contact their employer to determine if they should report to work.
The sheriff said he’s been on the road since 4 a.m., in all parts of the county. Earlier Thursday, there were little issues, he said. He also talked with county highway garage staff, who were reporting the same conditions that Wasylyshyn was seeing.
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, said snowfall amounts are varying across the area.
“This side of Bowling Green says they got nothing, and the other says ‘What do you mean? I can’t get out of my driveway,’” Klein said.
He said he appreciates some of the eye rolls at the “up to 18 inches” originally forecasted for the area.
“People are frustrated but all the meteorologists were saying the same thing,” Klein said, adding that the storm was originally moving fast as it approached Northwest Ohio, then stalled.
“It’s challenging,” he said. “We live in a world where it’s ‘a’ or ‘b,’ but when nature plays a role in it, there’s so many factors.
“Unfortunately, Mother Nature is just unpredictable.”
Rebecca Dangelo, public information officer with Ohio Department of Transportation District 2, said the storm has been challenging. It started Wednesday with rain, then transitioned to a wet snow and has shifted to a lighter snow. Winds are predicted for Friday, she added.
“We knew going into the storm it was going to be multi-faceted and it has its challenges,” Dangelo said.
Williams County has been hardest hit with snow, she said. The second band on Thursday seems to be impacting Seneca and Sandusky counties.
The district has 114 trucks on the road in eight counties in Northwest Ohio, she said.
“We are in snow-and-ice shifts, which are 12 hours,” Dangelo said. “We’re going to stay in that for the foreseeable future.”
Up to 5 inches of additional snow is expected on Thursday, according to a morning briefing by the Wood County Emergency Management Agency. The heaviest snow will be this afternoon, with blowing winds.
Bowling Green State University will be closed Friday. All classes, in-person and online, are canceled.
Both Bowling Green and Walbridge locations of the Wood County District Public Library will have a delayed opening on Friday. Both locations will open at noon.
All non-24 hour Wood County offices and departments will be closed on Friday. It is recommended that people planning to visit a 24-hour Wood County office or department should call prior to travel.
The Wood County Committee on Aging will close all senior centers on Friday, and not deliver meals.
A total of 27 routes are delivered Monday through Friday serving more than 575 homebound seniors daily. All home-delivered meal clients will receive a phone call from their driver (before 10 a.m. Thursday) to check on their well-being.
The committee on aging is asking people to take a few moments to check on older neighbors who may not see another person throughout this weekend. If possible, clear a path to their front door in case they need to leave their home and/or first responders need to reach the older adult.
All home-delivered meals clients were provided two shelf stable meals in October and November for their use should WCCOA be unable to deliver for a day. Additionally, with the advance notice of the weather, all clients are being offered an additional frozen meal which can be reheated in their microwave or oven.
Owens Community College will be closed on Friday.
All City of Bowling Green non-24-hour facilities, including the Administration Building and the community center, will be closed to the public on Friday.
The Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center Building will be closed on Friday.
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District main office will be closed on Friday. Customers can use the online and automated phone pay options; find more information on our website at NWWSD.org.
Water and sewer services are a 24/7/365 operation. For an emergency, contact the local county sheriff’s department for a licensed operator to be dispatched. In Wood County, call 419-354-9001, and choose option 9
Level 1: "Snow Alert" – Roadways are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive very cautiously.
Level 3: "Snow Emergency" – All municipal, township, county, state and U.S. routes in Wood County are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work – only essential personnel may go to work, and only if their route is passable.