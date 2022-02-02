A thick and wet snow starting to fall in Bowling Green, Ohio. Roads becoming very slick. BGPD starting to enforce NO parking on snow streets. pic.twitter.com/8bbeoyKcJw— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) February 2, 2022
Wood County is at a level one snow emergency.
Bowling Green State University has canceled classes for Wednesday night. Online and remote classes will continue as planned.
Essential services, including dining and residence halls, will remain open. The Jerome Library will close at 9 p.m. BGSU police are on duty and available in an emergency.
All administrative offices and non-academic buildings, including the Student Recreation Center, will continue planned operations.
It is recommended that people planning to visit a 24-hour Wood County office or department should call prior to travel.
The Wood County Committee on Aging will close all senior centers on Thursday, and not deliver meals.
A total of 27 routes are delivered Monday through Friday serving more than 575 homebound seniors daily. All home-delivered meal clients will receive a phone call from their driver (before 10 a.m. Thursday) to check on their well-being.
All home-delivered meals clients were provided 2 shelf stable meals in October and November for their use should WCCOA be unable to deliver for a day. Additionally, with the advance notice of the weather, all clients are being offered an additional frozen meal which can be reheated in their microwave or oven for Thursday.
The Bowling Green Police Division announced at 5:20 p.m. that vehicles not removed from snow streets are starting to be towed.
The Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center Building will be closed on Thursday. With the building closure, the vaccine clinic planned from noon-3 p.m. has been canceled.
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District main office will be closed on Thursday. Customers can use online and automated phone pay options during this time. Visit NWWSD.org.
Water and sewer services are a 24/7/365 operation. Contact local sheriff’s department for a licensed operator to be dispatched. In Wood County 419-354-9001, and choose option 9.
Level 1: "Snow Alert" – Roadways are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive very cautiously.
Level 2: "Snow Advisory" – Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or icy condition. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on roadways. Employees should contact their employer to determine if they should report to work.
Level 3: "Snow Emergency" – All municipal, township, county, state and U.S. routes in Wood County are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work – only essential personnel may go to work, and only if their route is passable.